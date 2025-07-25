Elevate Your PB&J By Bringing On The Zest (Literally)
What's not to love about a peanut butter and jelly sandwich? Whether smooth or crunchy and sweet or tart, PB&Js are a powerhouse of flavor and texture that can be made within minutes and enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, and in some cases, dinner (breakfast for dinner, anyone?). However, just because PB&Js are a classic made by sandwiching just two ingredients — peanut butter and jelly — between plain slices of bread, doesn't mean you can't elevate them further with a zesty twist. Yes, you heard right: If you want to take your PB&J up to the next level, add a little bit of citrus zest.
Citrus fruits contain natural oils in their rinds that can not only give your sandwich a fresh aroma and bright pop of color, but can also add to its flavor when zested. Adding just a pinch of citrus zest can provide a contrast that complements the nutty richness of the peanut butter and the fruity sweetness of jelly. You can even choose a different citrus fruit to zest depending on the ingredients of your peanut butter and jelly sandwich (for example, are you using grape jelly or a strawberry one?) and your personal preference. Go with lime zest if you want a tang in your PB&J with some green coloring, or choose lemon for a yellow touch with an acidic citrus flavor that's more floral. Or, if you don't want to risk a bitter undertone, opt for orange or even blood orange zest. You can also mix and match two or more citrus zests to get a little bit of all their colors and flavors.
Tips to make the most of your PB&J sandwich with zest
Adding zest to your PB&J is simple: All you have to do is take a microplane, hold it down the middle for the easiest zesting, and scrub it gently over the fruit. You can use a grater too, but a microplane helps produce finer strands of zest if you don't want noticeable bites of citrus rinds in your sandwich. No matter which method you choose, keep in mind that you only want to get the rind of the fruit, not that white membrane known as pith that's under the peel and has a bitter flavor. From there, it's as simple as sprinkling on the zest after you've slathered the peanut butter and jelly onto your bread.
If you happen to have some time on your hands and don't mind the extra effort, you can elevate your PB&J further. Think of adding clever mix-ins that go well with both the butter and jelly, as well as with citrus. Take slivers of toasted coconut flakes, for example. These flakes will not only add a roasted tropical nuttiness but will also provide a much-needed sweet crunch to cut through the rich creaminess of the sandwich. Or, drizzle on some honey for a sandwich that beautifully blends sweet, floral, tart, bitter, nutty, and tangy flavors. Swapping white bread for brioche slices can also be a fun way to switch things up if you want your PB&J to have a sweeter, more buttery flavor and a softer, melt-in-your-mouth texture, with the tartness of zest to balance it all. The possibilities are endless!