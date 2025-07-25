Elevate Your PB&J By Bringing On The Zest (Literally)

What's not to love about a peanut butter and jelly sandwich? Whether smooth or crunchy and sweet or tart, PB&Js are a powerhouse of flavor and texture that can be made within minutes and enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, and in some cases, dinner (breakfast for dinner, anyone?). However, just because PB&Js are a classic made by sandwiching just two ingredients — peanut butter and jelly — between plain slices of bread, doesn't mean you can't elevate them further with a zesty twist. Yes, you heard right: If you want to take your PB&J up to the next level, add a little bit of citrus zest.

Citrus fruits contain natural oils in their rinds that can not only give your sandwich a fresh aroma and bright pop of color, but can also add to its flavor when zested. Adding just a pinch of citrus zest can provide a contrast that complements the nutty richness of the peanut butter and the fruity sweetness of jelly. You can even choose a different citrus fruit to zest depending on the ingredients of your peanut butter and jelly sandwich (for example, are you using grape jelly or a strawberry one?) and your personal preference. Go with lime zest if you want a tang in your PB&J with some green coloring, or choose lemon for a yellow touch with an acidic citrus flavor that's more floral. Or, if you don't want to risk a bitter undertone, opt for orange or even blood orange zest. You can also mix and match two or more citrus zests to get a little bit of all their colors and flavors.