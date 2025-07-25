The Refreshing Seafood Dish That Gets A Big Boost From Coconut Milk

When summertime hits and it's (almost) too hot outside to eat, coastal foodies start craving refreshing ceviche. With one quick upgrade — a coconut flavor infusion — this Peruvian classic satisfies all season long. To make ceviche, an acidic ingredient (typically citrus juice, but sometimes vinegar) "cooks" the raw fish or shellfish by denaturing its proteins, mimicking the flaky, firm texture of regular heat-cooked fish and making it totally safe to eat. Perhaps most importantly to our coconut variation, when that fish or shellfish denatures, its proteins also naturally release a sizable degree of their natural water content. In traditional ceviche, this expressed moisture serves as a flavorful broth for the other ingredients. But with an added splash of coconut milk, that bright fishy broth gains a touch of refreshing nutty sweetness and a slightly richer body.

This coconut upgrade is as impactful as it is simple. All it takes is one quick extra step. To do it, just pour a generous splash of canned coconut milk over your finished, assembled ceviche right before serving. That's it. For a thinner texture and more subtle taste, you can reduce the coconut milk in a saucepan on the stove before drizzling it over your ceviche. Just be sure to give that simmered milk a chance to cool down first, so as not to scald your delicate ceviche. Simmered or not, 1 cup of coconut milk per pound of fish or shellfish is a solid jumping-off point.