Avoid This Trader Joe's Canned Cocktail Unless You Want College Flashbacks

Canned cocktails are becoming more and more popular because they take the work and cost out of mixing cocktails yourself. Just as countless spirit companies and name brands have come out with canned cocktails that you can pick up at your local convenience store, Trader Joe's has a selection of canned cocktails, which we tasted and ranked based on flavor balance.

We were looking for a cocktail that wasn't too sweet and had a well-rounded complexity that balanced the flavors of the mixer with those of the spirit in question. Unfortunately, the Links Drinks Classic Transfusion landed in last place because it was neither balanced nor complex. The cocktail consists of vodka, grape juice, and ginger ale. Vodka is a famously neutral spirit that's easily masked by sweet mixers. So, we expected not to taste the spirit, but we hoped that the spice and bite of the carbonated ginger ale would complement the sweet, fruity grape juice. After a sip or two, it was clear that no such balance was reached. All the ginger ale did was turn the grape juice into grape soda while combining the sugar content of both drinks into a cloyingly sweet presentation. It reminded us of the badly mixed vodka and grape soda drinks we'd drink in college. Some college flashbacks are great, but those lethal hangovers after drinking syrupy sweet vodka drinks are the flashbacks we'd rather not relive.