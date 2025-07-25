Forget Rice Krispies — Make Marshmallow Treats With This Spicy Swap

Traditional Rice Krispies treats are great, but if you're craving something a little more jazzed-up (and fiery), swap out the cereal for spicy chips. Think Flamin' Hot Cheetos (the greatest Cheetos of them all), Spicy Nacho Doritos, jalapeño kettle chips — whatever your go-to is when you want a crunchy snack that brings the heat. If spicy snacks are up your alley, this one's for you. This is a painfully easy snack to create.

To make them, crush your chips slightly so they hold together but don't turn to powder. Then, melt butter and marshmallows just like you would for the original recipe. Once smooth and glossy, stir in your crushed chips until coated, press the mixture into a greased pan, and let it cool before slicing into bars. That's it — no baking, no chill time, and no need to turn on the oven. The heat of the chips gets mellowed out by the marshmallow's sweetness, creating a surprisingly balanced, familiar flavor.

This is the kind of snack that gets people talking — part nostalgia, part novelty. Whether you're making a treat for your spicy snack-obsessed kid or bringing something unexpected to a party, these bars are just as tasty as the original — if not more so.