Turn Tangy French Dressing Into Your New Favorite BBQ Sauce

Summertime, or anytime, BBQs create ample opportunities for grilling your favorite meats and veggies and preparing the very best side dishes. Among all of these must-haves, of course, is sauce. Though not every style of regional BBQ in the U.S. calls for slathering on the sauce, it's important to have a good variety of options, particularly for a larger-scale gathering. Trying a delightful new take on an old favorite, reach for a bottle of French dressing as the base for your next sweet and tangy BBQ sauce recipe to give it a big boost of flavor.

French dressing is known for its distinctive bright red-orange color and sweetly acidic taste. Typically tossed in salads, the dressing is made from a mix of mayonnaise or eggs, tomato, and spices, including sugar, paprika, onion powder, and salt. Between the flavor, consistency, and general appearance of this dressing, it provides the ideal base for a BBQ sauce worthy of ribs, chicken, tri-tip, and more.

Take some inspiration from Terry Black's Sweet & Tangy Barbecue Sauce and mix up a memorable recipe fit for basting, mopping, and even dipping all your BBQ best. Starting with at least 1 cup of French dressing as your jumping off point, you'll only need a handful of additional ingredients to make this BBQ sauce. Just add brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and chili powder, along with minced garlic and a finely chopped onion to a food processor and blend until smooth.