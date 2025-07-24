The 2 Cheeses Chef Fabio Viviani Swears By For Perfectly Juicy Meatballs

What separates dry and crumbly meatballs from the best of the best? How do you get them to be plump, juicy and packed with flavor, capable of stopping conversation at the dinner table? While most cooks reach for the carton of milk, Italian-American Chef Fabio Viviani swears by a different dairy product entirely: cheese. Or two separate cheeses, to be precise. Speaking on "Daytime Chicago" about what made his meatballs perfectly juicy, Viviani said that his secret was adding parmesan and (somewhat surprisingly) ricotta to the mix. While explaining why, he also revealed a fundamental flaw in the traditional approach.

To be considered great, a meatball needs three things: It should be flavorful, soft and juicy. While Italians rarely agree on the perfect meatball recipe (there are as many different recipes as there are nonnas) most share one common technique: Adding milk-soaked bread for extra flavor and moisture. But Chef Viviani insists the introduction of cheese instead of milk-soaked bread is a real game-changer. "When we started Siena Tavern in Chicago, we were the only ones actually making meatballs using ricotta cheese in the filling," he said. "Ricotta replaces the milk-soaked bread. Unlike milk, it doesn't evaporate in the cooking process. At the end of the day, milk is flavorful, delicious water. But it's not the structure that will stay in the dish, because it evaporates."