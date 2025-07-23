17 Popular Snacks You'll Only Find In The UK

One of the great pleasures of visiting a new country is walking away with the best food souvenirs and snacks not found in the U.S. It's an easy and affordable way to get in touch with local flavors instead of splurging on a fancy meal and a great excuse to indulge in some sugary, salty snacks that aren't necessarily doing your health any favors.

Although the U.K. and U.S. share a language and have significant cultural crossover, the packaged foods in each country are remarkably different. Not only do biscuits and chips have completely different meanings, but there are all kinds of products across the pond that, at face value, would baffle most Americans. Brits wouldn't think twice about accepting some Hula Hoops, Jelly Babies, or Jammie Dodgers, but Americans might have some follow-up questions. So, whether you're wanting to brush up on your British cultural knowledge, planning a trip overseas, or are simply curious about what a digestive is, you've come to the right place.