The Most Popular Chicken Wing Flavor In The US Isn't BBQ

It's perhaps no surprise that buffalo is the flavor to win wing dominance. The chicken wing's initial invention is credited to Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York. Before their official debut as a standalone offering, chicken wings were considered a less desirable cut, often written off as a utilitarian addition to soups and stocks. Recipes for various stewed and ragouted chicken wing preparations can be found printed in local Buffalo newspapers from the mid- to late-1800s. An 1857 dinner menu from The Clarendon Hotel in Buffalo might be the first written instance of "Chicken Wings, fried" served on their own as an entree. But in 1964, it was Anchor Bar's Teressa Bellissimo who first deep fried those wings, slathered 'em in sauce, and served them with the now-classic celery and blue cheese dip that modern foodies know today. So technically, all chicken wings might be accurately called "buffalo wings."

Beyond buffalo, sweet-heat "swicy" wing sauce flavors are also gaining traction among contemporary foodies, reports Toast, as are globally-influenced Korean and Vietnamese tasting profiles. Even as more untraditional sauce flavors enter the U.S. chicken wing sphere, the snack's enduring position as a sports bar staple isn't expected to go anywhere. As Wing Snob co-founder Jack Mashini tells FastCasual (via Toast), "[Chicken is] versatile, crave-worthy, and familiar, which keeps it in high demand, especially during uncertain economic times. In 2025, we expect to see continued growth in menu innovation with bold flavors, premium ingredients, and creative presentations, keeping loyal fans happy while drawing in adventurous foodies."