Carla Hall's Expert Advice For Choosing Perfectly Fresh Oranges
We've all been there. You stand in the produce section for what feels like hours, scanning all of the different fruits in the hopes of finding the tastiest ones. It can be hard to tell which are the ripest. Luckily, according to award-winning chef Carla Hall, there are a few simple, sensory clues to look for when shopping for oranges.
In an interview with Redbook, Hall shared that she's always "amazed" by people who bag their fruit at the grocery store without checking it. While you shouldn't rely on color when picking out oranges as hue of doesn't impact taste, she explains that fruit shouldn't have any soft spots. She adds, "You want to look for bruises, but there is an actual art to finding the best stuff."
One of the tricks used by Hall is to judge oranges by their weigh. Simply pick up a few to test how dense they are — the heaviest ones will have the most juice. Another thing she tests is smell. Fresh oranges should have a noticeable fragrance that's strong and sweet. You can gently rub the skin or sniff the area around the stem if you can't get a whiff by picking up the citrus. If you still can't smell anything or it doesn't smell quite right, put it back.
To enjoy oranges, always rinse and peel the citrus properly
Some give is good, but the exterior of an orange should be firm when pressed. Additionally, if any part of the skin is white, it could be damaged or spoiled. While you can usually buy oranges at any time, the best time of year for a lot of varieties is winter. Valencia oranges, however, peak in the summer.
Once you've found the perfect fruit, you should always rinse oranges before enjoying — even if you're not using the skin for anything. There's a chance that the bacteria living on the skin of the fruit crept into the interior. Plus, oranges also have a naturally occurring waxy coating that needs to be removed. They're typically washed before being shipped to markets, but a lot of sellers will apply an artificial wax to extend the shelf life of the citrus or improve their appearance. All you need to do is rinse them under the tap and give them a quick scrub with a brush. Then, simply peel and enjoy.
If peeling is tricky, you can soak oranges in warm water for a few minutes. Otherwise, score the top with a knife before you start removing the peel. Since you've probably been cutting oranges wrong this whole time, it's worth reminding yourself how to chop up segments, too.