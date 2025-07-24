Carla Hall's Expert Advice For Choosing Perfectly Fresh Oranges

We've all been there. You stand in the produce section for what feels like hours, scanning all of the different fruits in the hopes of finding the tastiest ones. It can be hard to tell which are the ripest. Luckily, according to award-winning chef Carla Hall, there are a few simple, sensory clues to look for when shopping for oranges.

In an interview with Redbook, Hall shared that she's always "amazed" by people who bag their fruit at the grocery store without checking it. While you shouldn't rely on color when picking out oranges as hue of doesn't impact taste, she explains that fruit shouldn't have any soft spots. She adds, "You want to look for bruises, but there is an actual art to finding the best stuff."

One of the tricks used by Hall is to judge oranges by their weigh. Simply pick up a few to test how dense they are — the heaviest ones will have the most juice. Another thing she tests is smell. Fresh oranges should have a noticeable fragrance that's strong and sweet. You can gently rub the skin or sniff the area around the stem if you can't get a whiff by picking up the citrus. If you still can't smell anything or it doesn't smell quite right, put it back.