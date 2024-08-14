You've Been Cutting Oranges Wrong This Whole Time

From freshly squeezed orange juice for breakfast to boozy mimosas for a crowd, oranges are one of the most versatile, delicious, and healthiest fruits out there. Packed with vitamins C and B, oranges are the perfect on-the-go snack, especially during the wintertime as they help keep your immune system kicking. And since they're such a staple citrus, peeling them should be straightforward, right? Well, if done wrong, a poor peeling method can lead to pieces of skin and pith in unwanted places. For those who don't love the texture orange pith brings, consider cutting it like you would a mango, leaving the core and pith aside for a clean-looking collection of orange slices.

The "Dorm Dude" technique, as coined by Thanh Truong aka Fruit Nerd on Instagram, ensures that no pith remains but that all of the sweet meat of the orange is utilized. This method requires you to cut vertically around the inner core, which is super fibrous, to obtain two large semicircles. Once you have the inner section and core remaining, cut around the core to obtain two smaller slices. Cut the larger slices into three smaller slices, and scrape away all of the meat from each individual peel. By the end, you should have eight slices ready to garnish a dish, or to simply eat as-is. And you don't even have to get orange residue all over your hands!