The Famous Wisconsin Cheese Shop That's A Must-Stop Along Your Trek Across The Midwest

As you speed past the Illinois-Wisconsin border on I-94 heading north into cheese country, you'll soon spot something very different from the standard gas stations and drive-thrus: a castle. Not a real castle, of course, but a huge warehouse fronted by a faux brick castle, complete with towers and turrets under a huge block letter sign. And if the sight of a castle wasn't enough to catch your attention along an otherwise unremarkable stretch of Midwestern countryside, that sign sure will. Because it's not just any fake castle you're passing, it's Mars Cheese Castle.

The idea of a "cheese castle" may seem like a bit of overblown marketing, but this legendary local spot outside of Kenosha, Wisconsin, actually lives up to the name. The 46,000-square-foot store is a true shrine to cheese worthy of a king. Mars Cheese Castle sells over 700 varieties of cheeses, with a real focus on local Wisconsin cheeses. But the Cheese Castle doesn't shy away from the most populist side of things either, selling plenty of old-fashioned cheese logs and over 1,000 pounds of delicious cheese curds a week.

While cheese is obviously the big attraction, over the years Mars Cheese Castle has turned into a full-on tourist destination catering to day trippers and travelers passing by on the nearby highways. The massive shop sells beer, wine, candy, pies, souvenirs, and plenty of another local Wisconsin favorite: sausage. The deli boasts 200 meat products, including a 70-year-old brat recipe created by the original owners.