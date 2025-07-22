Why You Should Never Wait More Than 15 Minutes To Pick Up Your Takeout Order

Picking up take-out food is a convenient option, whether you don't want to cook or you simply need a quick (but delicious) meal on the go. While most people will likely want to grab their food as soon as possible, there are times when it tends to sit at the pick-up counter for too long. And that raises the question: How long is too long to wait before picking up your order? There's more to the answer than you might realize, but food safety — including restaurant red flags — is the most important factor to consider.

While some foods are okay to sit out at room temperature for a short period of time, many need to be moved to the refrigerator within two hours of being cooked. Rice is one of the most surprising foods with this requirement — as well as requiring specific storage to ensure it is safe to eat. Ideally, if it isn't eaten right away, rice should be kept in the fridge to prevent bacteria growth. Other foods, such as cooked meat, deli meats, and prepared salads (like chicken salad), need to be refrigerated as soon as possible too.