Why You Should Never Wait More Than 15 Minutes To Pick Up Your Takeout Order
Picking up take-out food is a convenient option, whether you don't want to cook or you simply need a quick (but delicious) meal on the go. While most people will likely want to grab their food as soon as possible, there are times when it tends to sit at the pick-up counter for too long. And that raises the question: How long is too long to wait before picking up your order? There's more to the answer than you might realize, but food safety — including restaurant red flags — is the most important factor to consider.
While some foods are okay to sit out at room temperature for a short period of time, many need to be moved to the refrigerator within two hours of being cooked. Rice is one of the most surprising foods with this requirement — as well as requiring specific storage to ensure it is safe to eat. Ideally, if it isn't eaten right away, rice should be kept in the fridge to prevent bacteria growth. Other foods, such as cooked meat, deli meats, and prepared salads (like chicken salad), need to be refrigerated as soon as possible too.
Picking up food in a timely fashion is a courtesy too
Beyond food safety, there are several aspects of picking up orders that customers should consider from the restaurant's side. Places that primarily serve or are known for a high volume of to-go food can have orders back up quickly if customers are late. When orders are made and placed on a counter for grab-and-go, staff can run out of space to hold orders, which is why it's a courtesy to arrive promptly when ordering takeout. But there are other considerations that are helpful for the restaurant too.
When placing a pick-up order, the restaurant makes the food in a timely manner according to when you place the order or when you state that you'll pick it up. When that time frame isn't honored, the restaurant could have served other customers more quickly. The food may also get cold or soggy, which increases the likelihood of customers writing bad reviews or complaining. If you can arrive as close to the estimated time as possible, that's the best situation for everyone. And for those who want to cut down on single-use items, remember there are best practices for using your own containers at restaurants, such as packing up leftovers.