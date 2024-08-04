What To Know When Bringing In Your Own Containers To Restaurants

With restaurant prices climbing at an even steeper rate than grocery inflation, it's no secret that eating out can be an expensive indulgence, which makes leftovers such a vital part of the dining experience. There's nothing like heating up yesterday's dinner and knowing you got two meals for the price of one — but the disposable takeout containers provided by restaurants can be environmentally costly and not necessarily microwave-safe. With that in mind, some eco-conscious consumers are bringing reusable containers to collect their leftovers.

Whether you're allowed to bring take-home containers to a restaurant depends on local health and safety rules and establishments' policies. If you're packaging leftovers at your table and the container is not coming into contact with the kitchen or the staff, you're probably in the clear. The potential for contamination arises if the container needs to be filled by staff in the serving area since your home Tupperware isn't subject to the same rigorous sanitation standards as a restaurant's. For this reason, some restaurants discourage the practice, though in 2019, California passed Assembly Bill 619 to establish a proper protocol for restaurants that are willing to allow these containers behind kitchen lines.

Beyond safety or legality, there is also the question of etiquette. To avoid committing a dining etiquette faux pas, consider how upscale or formal a restaurant is known to be, as some fine-dining establishments are unlikely to appreciate an interruption to their service flow. When in doubt, you can always call ahead to check a restaurant's policy.