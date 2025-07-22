The Sweet Salsa Twist You Didn't Know Your Tacos Needed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taco recipes always come with garnishes; cilantro and diced onions and a squeeze of lime juice are par for the course, but no taco experience is complete without a flight of salsas. For those of you who think salsas fall into a simple designation of red or green, there's a sweet salsa to throw you for a loop and upgrade your tacos. Chili pepper jam is the sweet salsa twist that James Beard Award-winning chef Rick Martinez brought to our attention during a recent interview on all things taco-related.

Chef Martinez switches things up by swapping a fresh salsa for what he calls "habañero jam ... that actually [has] piloncillo or Mexican brown sugar, onions, garlic, and apple cider vinegar." Habaneros are some of the hottest chilies, but you can use milder chilies like jalapeños, poblanos, or even bell peppers. While a chili jam might sound like some form of fusion cuisine, chef Martinez told us, "In the central part of [Mexico], there are a lot of people who make pepper jams, primarily with dried chiles."

Layering a sweet element like brown sugar, honey, or even regular sugar over the aromatic savoriness of garlic and onions and the fiery spice of a chili pepper brings so much more depth to the palate and your tacos. Plus, the gelatinous consistency of a pepper jam will be easier to contain inside the taco instead of squirting out with each bite like salsa.