This Bourbon And Ginger Ale Cocktail Has A Grumpy Name But Goes Down Easy

Feeling a bit grumpy at the end of a long day? A certain cocktail may just be the solution. "The grumpy old man" is a tipple far more delightful than its moniker implies, with bourbon, ginger ale, and lime. Like many cocktails, the exact origin of this drink and its quirky name are unknown. Somewhere along the way, this bourbon-based cocktail developed its more character-driven title. While it's possible even the grumpiest old man enjoyed this crowd-pleasing combo, it's just as likely this bourbon, ginger, and lime beverage was named "the grumpy old man" because it's tasty and refreshing enough to shake the crankiness out of anyone.

To make your own grumpy old man, simply mix 2 ounces of bourbon with 1 ounce of freshly squeezed lime juice over ice, pour into an old fashioned glass over fresh ice, and top with ginger ale. The ginger brings spice and heat to the sweet, warm, woody bourbon, and lime brightens up the whole drink with the perfect amount of acidity. You can use your favorite bourbon for fruitier or more vanilla- and caramel-leaning notes and choose between ginger beer and ginger ale depending on how much heat you want — the former is more intense.

Because the recipe for the grumpy old man is so simple, you can get creative with it. Add a splash of mint simple syrup or mint leaves, a cinnamon stick, or bring in another fruit flavor via juice, liqueur, simple syrup, or muddled pieces — think peach, raspberry, or blackberry. Swap bourbon out for black tea to create a mocktail version with the same smokiness and tannic quality.