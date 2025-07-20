This Bourbon And Ginger Ale Cocktail Has A Grumpy Name But Goes Down Easy
Feeling a bit grumpy at the end of a long day? A certain cocktail may just be the solution. "The grumpy old man" is a tipple far more delightful than its moniker implies, with bourbon, ginger ale, and lime. Like many cocktails, the exact origin of this drink and its quirky name are unknown. Somewhere along the way, this bourbon-based cocktail developed its more character-driven title. While it's possible even the grumpiest old man enjoyed this crowd-pleasing combo, it's just as likely this bourbon, ginger, and lime beverage was named "the grumpy old man" because it's tasty and refreshing enough to shake the crankiness out of anyone.
To make your own grumpy old man, simply mix 2 ounces of bourbon with 1 ounce of freshly squeezed lime juice over ice, pour into an old fashioned glass over fresh ice, and top with ginger ale. The ginger brings spice and heat to the sweet, warm, woody bourbon, and lime brightens up the whole drink with the perfect amount of acidity. You can use your favorite bourbon for fruitier or more vanilla- and caramel-leaning notes and choose between ginger beer and ginger ale depending on how much heat you want — the former is more intense.
Because the recipe for the grumpy old man is so simple, you can get creative with it. Add a splash of mint simple syrup or mint leaves, a cinnamon stick, or bring in another fruit flavor via juice, liqueur, simple syrup, or muddled pieces — think peach, raspberry, or blackberry. Swap bourbon out for black tea to create a mocktail version with the same smokiness and tannic quality.
There are plenty of other quirky bourbon drinks out there
Of course, the grumpy old man isn't the only bourbon cocktail to try with an intriguing name. Take the recipe for the "dragon's fire" tipple, for example. While its name, an ode to the HBO series "House of the Dragon," conjures up dramatic imagery ripped straight from the pages of a fantasy novel, the drink is a simple, delicious combination of kirsch, or cherry liqueur, maraschino cherry syrup, prosecco, and bourbon. Likewise, a "four horsemen" shot gathers together a quartet of iconic whiskey dudes with names all starting with the letter "J": Johnnie Walker scotch whisky, Jameson Irish whiskey, Jack Daniels Tennessee whiskey, and Jim Beam bourbon whiskey.
And, while the name itself is more straightforward than punny or caricature-like, the pickle juice whiskey sour promises to raise eyebrows, catalyze conversation, and possibly gross a few people out. That is, until they try it. The pickle juice syrup provides savory, briney depth and bright acidity to the sweet-leaning bourbon and frothy egg-white foam. It's another drink that promises you won't be a grumpy old man one sip in. For some more beverages to add to your must-try list, here are 14 bourbon cocktail recipes to choose from.