You Won't Find Cream As An Option At British Coffee Shops. Here's What You'll Find Instead

If you're an American who has spent time in the UK (or vice versa), you'll know that the culture shock can be sneaky. The language is the same, or almost the same, and limeys and yanks share a lot of history. So it's all going to be fine, surely you'll fit right in! Then, you look the wrong way crossing the road and nearly get hit by a massive red bus, try beans on toast for the first time and wonder why this sweet, damp bread concoction is so popular in England, or walk into a coffee shop and ask for cream in your coffee, which earns you a look from the barista you can't quite place. Have you grown an extra head or something? Nope. It's just that, in the UK, they don't really do cream in coffee. Or creamer. Or half and half.

Instead, most British coffee drinkers take their joe with milk. Of course, there are all the usual frothy-coffee options available at coffee shops, from lattes and flat whites to flavored frappuccinos, and sometimes these can be topped with whipped cream. But to lighten up black coffee at home, at a coffee shop, or in a greasy spoon (which is kind of like the UK equivalent of a diner), it's milk all the way.