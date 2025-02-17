The Real Difference Between Cream And Milk

It's easy to assume that milk and cream are essentially the same thing, just with different thicknesses. On some levels that's true, given that both are liquids in the dairy category and both come from animals, typically cows, sheep, or goats. And they're both routinely used in kitchens, sometimes interchangeably or slightly altered. But most often, milk and cream have their own separate marks to make in recipes ranging from desserts to coffee drinks, baked goods, sauces, smoothies, cheeses, and much more. When considering the differences between the two, and when to use which, a clear defining characteristic is the butterfat content.

Raw whole milk is the basis for all this dairy deliciousness, but it morphs into various forms of milk and cream based on how the components separate, either naturally or by human intention. It ranges from watery skim milk to rich butterfat, which results in what we know as cream. Milk harbors fat levels ranging from zero to 1, 2, or 3.5%, while cream starts at about 12% for sour cream and can reach 42% for crème fraîche and up to 60% for clotted cream.

Then there's half-and-half, well known as a restaurant coffee creamer with a minimum 10.5% butterfat, comprised of half milk and half light cream. It's often tucked inside little foil-topped capsules (sometimes filled with added thickeners or mimicked by artificial versions containing no dairy at all.) As you can imagine, all these dairy renditions make a huge difference in how milk and cream affect daily cooking.

