Homemade Sushi Doesn't Keep Forever, So Eat It Within This Timeframe

In terms of food safety, the potentially dangerous ingredients in most sushi include seafood and rice. Cooling rice rapidly makes it safer to keep and eat later, which is great if you're making sushi as it's far easier to work with cooled rice than with hot rice, which should help you achieve the perfect rice-to-filling ratio. Like many foods, both rice and seafood should never be sitting at room temperature for more than two hours, so if you serve a sushi platter make sure you pack rolls up as soon as you know people are done eating. Wrap the rolls in cling wrap and then place them in an airtight container in the fridge. It might feel like you're doing double duty, but keeping moisture and air away from your leftovers minimizes their chances of spoiling and maximizes your chances of enjoying a safe and delicious sushi snack later.

Once in the fridge, both cooked seafood and rice should last three to four days. Raw fish and shellfish, however, shouldn't be kept in the fridge for more than two days. So, vegetarian sushi or shrimp tempura rolls will be safe to eat for longer than salmon sashimi will. This doesn't mean the sushi you made three days ago will taste its best — Morimoto's advice certainly still applies — but the timeframe for quality retention is not the same as the timeline for food safety.