Turn Frozen Tortellini Into A Hearty Meal With One Simple Oven-Roasted Extra

Some nights, frozen tortellini is the only thing standing between you and an unsatisfying end to a busy, tiring day. Tucked inside that little bag of pre-made pasta is a gateway to easy, comforting dinners that you don't have to break a sweat making. And when the cooking process is minimal, prioritizing the accompanying ingredients is your best bet at a hearty meal. Don't just default to a quick boil on the stove and canned sauces every time. Start pairing your frozen tortellini with oven-roasted tomatoes — or better yet, flavor-packed tomato confits — instead and see where the extra effort takes you.

Tomatoes' tangy taste has made them a staple in many cuisines, and roasting highlights this versatile fruit's full potential even further. Kissed by the oven heat, its hidden nuances intensify to a greater vibrancy. The acidic edges collapse into a juicy sweetness, dotted with tart and smoky hints that burst on your taste buds at every turn. When the soft, cheesy tortellini meets those flavor bombs, the blistered skin and caramelized juices clinging onto every piece of pasta, you know dinner is going to be spectacular. And the best part? You won't spend any more than half an hour with this simple twist, especially when preparation is kept at a minimum and the cooking is hands-off for the most part.