The Vancouver-Based Coffee Shop That Inspired Starbucks

Coffee shops have long been breeding grounds for inspiration. From struggling writers to future tech founders, all kinds of people have dreamed up world-changing ideas over a cup of coffee. Which makes it kind of perfect — and a little ironic — that the biggest idea to ever come out of any coffee shop was ... a coffee shop. Or 32,000 coffee shops to be more accurate. We're talking about Murchie's Tea & Coffee, the Canadian café that inspired a worldwide coffee revolution.

The story starts with Gordon Bowker, one of the founders of Starbucks. He got his first taste of good coffee on a trip to Italy — the spiritual home of the espresso. Back in Seattle, he'd drive his Alfa Romeo all the way to Vancouver to indulge the obsession at a café called Murchie's, known for roasting its own beans. During frequent 140-mile drives north, he began returning with bigger and bigger hauls of coffee. According to the website Canadiana Connection, things got to a point where an American Customs officer politely pointed out the line between buying and smuggling.

Bowker's answer? Start a coffee company. In 1971, he and his roommates Zev Siegl and Jerry Baldwin, opened their first shop near Pike Place Market in Seattle, selling coffee, spices and other coffee-related accessories. Starbucks has 32,000 franchises around the world today. Murchie's continues to sell high-quality tea and coffee, and has eight retail stores across stores in Greater Vancouver and Greater Victoria, as well as a mail order business that delivers coffee worldwide.