Although the War Cake rose to prominence during World War II, it's actually been around for far longer than that. After all, it wasn't the first war or crisis that the Canadian people had gone through in that period.

The earliest mention of the Canadian War Cake was in a 1916 book called "Allied Cookery: British, French, Italian, Belgian, Russian" by Gertrude Clergue and Grace Clergue Harrison. In it, Canadian troops participating in the Great War (World War I) were said to make and eat the "Great War Cake" as a type of "trench cake." It's simply brown sugar, flour, and basic spices stirred together in a lard-coated saucepan. The cake became such a legend that publications that shared the War Cake recipe, like the Windsor Daily Star on March 14th, 1942 (well into World War II), didn't forget to pay homage to its history when they published it. In it, a "Mrs. Graham" made sure to mention that the cake was "also from the last war."

Between the two wars, the recipe didn't see many changes. The core for an egg-butter-milk-less cake remains the same — just that some ingredients are swapped out depending on what's available. You can also make one with what you've got in your kitchen. Times aren't as hard now, and odds are good that using what you could scrounge up in a minute alone, you could make yourself a cake far tastier than the War Cake. But if you want to have a taste of history, why not?