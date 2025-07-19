This Country Eats The Most Mayonnaise — But It's Different From The Mayo You Know
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Mayonnaise is a versatile ingredient in a number of different recipes, and, although its modern version is typically considered French or Spanish in origin, it tends to be thought of as a quintessential American food. Despite its many uses in such American staples as dressings, dipping sauces, and Midwestern salads, you may be surprised to find that the U.S. is not the leader in mayonnaise consumption. In fact, it is actually Russia that eats the most mayonnaise in all the world, according to Insider Monkey. What's more, the Russian version of mayonnaise is distinctly different from most popular mayonnaise brands in the U.S.
The most significant difference between American and Russian mayonnaise is the neutral oil used as its base. Whereas a majority of mayo sold in the U.S., such as Best Foods Real Mayonnaise, uses a base of soybean oil, notably the world's cheapest cooking oil, Russian mayonnaise uses sunflower oil. Given the presence of Russian mayo in so many beloved recipes, including a unique take on potato salad, it's no wonder that the country consumes so much of this beloved condiment.
Beyond its favored Olivier potato salad, there are a number of other Russian salads in which mayonnaise plays a starring role. For such greats as mushroom salad, mimosa salad made with tinned fish, and another salad called shuba (amusingly referred to as "herring under a fur coat"), mayonnaise acts as a binder and adds vital flavor to these myriad delicious dishes.
How to make and use Russian mayonnaise
To embrace mayonnaise like the culture that eats the most of it, you'll first need to learn how to prepare a sunflower oil-based version. Depending on your taste preferences, you'll want to use between one and three large eggs and one to two tablespoons of white vinegar. You will also need between one teaspoon and one tablespoon of sugar and a quarter teaspoon each of ground pepper and mustard powder or Dijon mustard. Add these to a food processor or mixer and blend everything together before adding two cups of refined sunflower oil and then processing until the mixture is fully emulsified.
This style of mayonnaise makes the perfect addition to any of your favorite Russian recipes as well as a special upgrade to a number of other recipes for sandwiches, salads, and more. Try using this mayo in a traditional shuba salad by adding it in between layers of onions and herring, cooked potatoes, boiled eggs, and carrots, and topping all of that off with a layer of shredded cooked beets. For a vegetarian-friendly salad, use your mayonnaise to prepare a dish of Salat iz Yaits i Gribov, which is made with mushrooms, hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, and dill.
If you've got a hankering for an upgrade to your usual BLT, try slathering your bread with a Russian-style mayonnaise. It would also work well in your favorite coleslaw recipe. Enjoy the great taste of this distinctive mayonnaise in both old favorite and new-to-you recipes.