This Country Eats The Most Mayonnaise — But It's Different From The Mayo You Know

Mayonnaise is a versatile ingredient in a number of different recipes, and, although its modern version is typically considered French or Spanish in origin, it tends to be thought of as a quintessential American food. Despite its many uses in such American staples as dressings, dipping sauces, and Midwestern salads, you may be surprised to find that the U.S. is not the leader in mayonnaise consumption. In fact, it is actually Russia that eats the most mayonnaise in all the world, according to Insider Monkey. What's more, the Russian version of mayonnaise is distinctly different from most popular mayonnaise brands in the U.S.

The most significant difference between American and Russian mayonnaise is the neutral oil used as its base. Whereas a majority of mayo sold in the U.S., such as Best Foods Real Mayonnaise, uses a base of soybean oil, notably the world's cheapest cooking oil, Russian mayonnaise uses sunflower oil. Given the presence of Russian mayo in so many beloved recipes, including a unique take on potato salad, it's no wonder that the country consumes so much of this beloved condiment.

Beyond its favored Olivier potato salad, there are a number of other Russian salads in which mayonnaise plays a starring role. For such greats as mushroom salad, mimosa salad made with tinned fish, and another salad called shuba (amusingly referred to as "herring under a fur coat"), mayonnaise acts as a binder and adds vital flavor to these myriad delicious dishes.