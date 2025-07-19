One Of Bobby Flay's First Jobs Was At This Ice Cream Shop Chain

Bobby Flay is one of the most successful, accomplished, and best-known chefs in the culinary world. He currently owns two elevated dining destinations, Brasserie B and Amalfi, as well as an entire chain, Bobby's Burgers. He is the chef-in-residence for Misfits Market, founded Made by Nacho cat food, has penned 18 best-selling cookbooks, and has starred in numerous television shows. But don't let that intimidate you: Everyone has to start somewhere, and Flay had as humble a beginning as any of us might. His first job working with food was scooping ice cream at a Baskin-Robbins.

Flay loved food from the beginning and requested an Easy-Bake oven as a child. At 17, he left high school to get his hands dirty learning everything he could about working with food, and that took the shape of jobs at one of the country's most popular ice cream chains as well as at a pizza shop. This was in New York City, where Flay was born and raised, around 1981. Baskin-Robbins had been going since 1945, so it would have already been a classic by the time this aspiring chef picked up the scooper. Despite 31 flavors to hold his interest, Flay soon moved on to work at NYC institution Joe Allen's before heading off to study at the French Culinary Institute. By 1991, he'd opened his first restaurant, The Mesa Grill.