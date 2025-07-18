An Austin Strip Mall Hides A Fantasy Cave Serving Vintage Tiki Drinks And Japanese Specialties

The saying goes that "everything is bigger in Texas," and even in cities like Austin, there remain hidden spots that, while unassuming, may just surprise you. Among the best places to eat and drink in Austin, there are a slew of barbecue spots, taco shops, bars, and so much more. One bar in particular stood out in Tasting Table's rankings of the best tiki bars in the U.S., although it's situated in a strip mall and relatively hidden away. Though its exterior is somewhat obscured behind a building advertising tropical tours, Tiki Tatsu-Ya in Austin has the style and substance where it counts: inside.

Much like the TARDIS in "Doctor Who," this local restaurant appears bigger on the inside, giving credence to the long-established Texas motto. The immersive decor is reminiscent of a tropical paradise, with an eye-catching dragon-themed atrium on the second level and plenty of sea cave and shipwreck odds and ends to explore. Boasting a variety of tiki statues, including a large-scale piece on which themed projections are displayed, there are also plenty of replica skulls and totems, sea grass, and vintage lanterns all throughout the bar.

No detail has been spared, and each table has a unique theme akin to a miniature diorama. The thoughtful mix of tiki and Japanese artwork and decor creates a bright and colorful motif that transports patrons to a world far beyond a simple Texas strip mall and into a vintage island fantasy.