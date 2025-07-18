Why Tahini Belongs In Your Next Homemade Latte
One of the best things about a homemade latte is that it's a blank canvas for experimentation. Flavored syrups like simple caramel and vanilla or a vibrant raspberry latte syrup can easily add a new dimension to your everyday brew. A sprinkle of spices such as cinnamon and ginger can give it a seasonal twist, making it possible for you to brew gingerbread and classic pumpkin spice lattes all year round.
But have you ever considered giving your latte a nutty spin by adding tahini to the mix? Yes, you heard right. The smooth paste made from sesame seeds pairs extremely well with lattes, lending a nutty depth to the coffee that rounds out its bitter notes. It also pairs well with the sweet creaminess of milk, and the sesame seed paste is inherently thick and creamy, which means it can add a velvety richness to your latte. Plus, tahini has a subtle savory flavor that can be a great addition if you aren't a fan of overly sweet lattes.
To make a tahini latte, simply add your ingredients (tahini, warm milk, espresso, along with a sweetener, if any, of your choice) to a blender, mix for a minute or so, and voila! You'll have a silky, nutty latte that'll quickly become a favorite. Alternatively, you could also infuse the tahini into your milk by warming the two ingredients together on the stove, then frothing the mixture and adding it to your espresso as you would with your usual latte.
Add-ins to make your tahini latte even better
You could easily whip up this latte with store-bought tahini, but if you don't have any on hand, fear not: Making tahini at home is extremely easy and quick. All you need to do is blend toasted sesame seeds in a food processor, using the help of some neutral oil to give the tahini a smooth consistency that helps it blend into your latte seamlessly. From there, you can easily add tahini to your latte and take things up a notch with a few clever add-ins.
For instance, you can lean into tahini's nutty flavor by garnishing the latte with toasted sesame seeds. The seeds will provide a savory crunch to contrast the velvety creaminess of the latte. Or go sweet by adding a drizzle of date syrup, honey, or even maple syrup. Experiment with the sweeteners and see what pairings you like. You could also give your latte a twist inspired by halva, which is a Middle Eastern dessert made from a base of tahini. Add in a sweetener, sprinkle on spices like cinnamon and cardamom, and top with chopped almonds and pistachios for a drink that tastes like a sweet, nutty dessert in a cup. It all depends on how much complexity you wish to add to your tahini latte.