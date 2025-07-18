Why Tahini Belongs In Your Next Homemade Latte

One of the best things about a homemade latte is that it's a blank canvas for experimentation. Flavored syrups like simple caramel and vanilla or a vibrant raspberry latte syrup can easily add a new dimension to your everyday brew. A sprinkle of spices such as cinnamon and ginger can give it a seasonal twist, making it possible for you to brew gingerbread and classic pumpkin spice lattes all year round.

But have you ever considered giving your latte a nutty spin by adding tahini to the mix? Yes, you heard right. The smooth paste made from sesame seeds pairs extremely well with lattes, lending a nutty depth to the coffee that rounds out its bitter notes. It also pairs well with the sweet creaminess of milk, and the sesame seed paste is inherently thick and creamy, which means it can add a velvety richness to your latte. Plus, tahini has a subtle savory flavor that can be a great addition if you aren't a fan of overly sweet lattes.

To make a tahini latte, simply add your ingredients (tahini, warm milk, espresso, along with a sweetener, if any, of your choice) to a blender, mix for a minute or so, and voila! You'll have a silky, nutty latte that'll quickly become a favorite. Alternatively, you could also infuse the tahini into your milk by warming the two ingredients together on the stove, then frothing the mixture and adding it to your espresso as you would with your usual latte.