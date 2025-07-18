How To Prepare Tofu Before Adding It To Veggie Chili

Veggie chili is, naturally, heavy on the vegetables. A true vegetarian chili, on the other hand, has only veggies, with the addition of crumbled tofu being an easy way to add familiar textures and protein to it. Guy Vaknin, the owner and chef at City Roots Hospitality in New York City, spoke with us about the best way to prep the tofu for you chili. "Freeze and thaw it, press out all water, crumble, and add it in," he explains. "This breaks up the protein so the crumble absorbs the sauce and flavors."

Freezing your tofu is an easy hack to make it taste more like meat, but it's not just about how you prepare the tofu for your chili. Vaknin says it's also about the kind you use — extra firm being his preferred variety — and the spices and seasonings you add to it. Vaknin recommends using chili powder, smoked paprika, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder (or fresh chopped onion), and dried oregano. "Add the spices and seasoning in layers," he recommends, "not all at once, to enhance the flavor."

You can read up on Tasting Table's advice on how to correctly season your food in layers for an idea on how to do that. If you choose to season your tofu before you add it to your chili, Vaknin insists the best way to so is with a dry rub.