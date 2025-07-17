Don't Throw Out Mesh Produce Bags—here's How They Can Benefit Your Dirty Pots

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An effective zero-waste kitchen is about more than just putting leftover veggie scraps to good use. Even your single-use grocery wrappers can get an eco-friendly facelift. If you're searching for ways to be more sustainable in the kitchen, look no further than those mesh produce bags you normally throw away.

When you bring oranges, avocados, or other produce home from the grocery store, oftentimes they come in a thin mesh bag. Your first reaction may be to rip open the packaging and toss it into the garbage can after stashing the produce in your fridge. That red mesh bag used for oranges isn't just a sneaky marketing tactic for making the fruit look even more orange — it can also serve as an effective DIY scrubbie. Use it on stubborn baking pans, everyday dishes, or even your floors and shower. All it takes is a rubber band.

To transform a mesh produce bag into an effective dish scrubber, simply ball it up and wrap it tightly with a rubber band. That's it. Now, you've got an abrasive, durable dish scrubber that's ready to use. Just add a squirt of dish soap and you're off to the races. To maximize that sustainability factor, try cleaning with vinegar-based solutions instead of harsh abrasive chemical detergents. For an even sturdier scrubbie, wait until you've accumulated four mesh produce bags, then ball them up tightly and bind together using the rubber band.