Don't Throw Out Mesh Produce Bags—here's How They Can Benefit Your Dirty Pots
An effective zero-waste kitchen is about more than just putting leftover veggie scraps to good use. Even your single-use grocery wrappers can get an eco-friendly facelift. If you're searching for ways to be more sustainable in the kitchen, look no further than those mesh produce bags you normally throw away.
When you bring oranges, avocados, or other produce home from the grocery store, oftentimes they come in a thin mesh bag. Your first reaction may be to rip open the packaging and toss it into the garbage can after stashing the produce in your fridge. That red mesh bag used for oranges isn't just a sneaky marketing tactic for making the fruit look even more orange — it can also serve as an effective DIY scrubbie. Use it on stubborn baking pans, everyday dishes, or even your floors and shower. All it takes is a rubber band.
To transform a mesh produce bag into an effective dish scrubber, simply ball it up and wrap it tightly with a rubber band. That's it. Now, you've got an abrasive, durable dish scrubber that's ready to use. Just add a squirt of dish soap and you're off to the races. To maximize that sustainability factor, try cleaning with vinegar-based solutions instead of harsh abrasive chemical detergents. For an even sturdier scrubbie, wait until you've accumulated four mesh produce bags, then ball them up tightly and bind together using the rubber band.
Transform mesh produce bags into a quick dish scrubbie
To clarify, we aren't recommending this idea for reusable, store-bought cotton mesh bags that are specifically designed for transporting produce to your home. They can be a durable, sustainable addition to any eco-forward kitchen, especially if your household eats a fairly fruit- and veggie-centric diet. (This three-pack of cotton mesh grocery bags by Ahyuan runs for $9.89 on Amazon.)
A thin, single-use plastic mesh bag, on the other hand, can be happily repurposed as long as you know when it has run its course. It's worth mentioning that, like any dish scrubber, this DIY tool isn't meant to last forever. Many sponges can be tossed in the dishwasher for a breath of sanitizing new life. But, the scrubbie can't really be washed and reused. Once it has accumulated some gunk, it's time to toss it in the trash. Check on the condition of your DIY mesh scrubbie at the 30-use mark or after one week — whichever comes first.
While munching on those oranges and avocados and waiting for another mesh bag to float along, eco-conscious foodies can keep the sustainability train rolling by implementing other green substitutions for kitchen products. For instance, you could use washable beeswax-coated cellophane alternatives and compostable hemp-based paper plates (like these ones by Stackman) for building a low-waste pantry.