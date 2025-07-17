The Absolute Best Fritos Flavor To Buy In The Snack Aisle
Whether you're obsessed with Fritos or not, there's no denying that they're one of the most unique chips on the market. After all, Fritos are made with fewer ingredients than you think. Yet, this simple strip of crunchy, salty goodness has captivated the hearts and stomachs of millions of people for more than 80 years. In fact, it's so beloved that it made our team's top 10 list when we ranked the most popular snacks in America from worst to best. And for good reason. On their own, Fritos original corn chips are enough to satisfy the saltiest of cravings. But, when paired with other savory foods, the chips' simplicity shines bright while also adding another layer of flavor to their new culinary friend. Hence, several iterations of these chips have been released over the years. From a less salty version to an extra spicy one, each Fritos flavor has its own loyal fan base. However, only one flavor can be deemed the best, and that title belongs to Fritos Bar-B-Q.
This fan-favorite flavor, which was discontinued in 2018 and reintroduced a few years later, thanks to fans petitioning to get it back, will always reign supreme. Thus, it was ranked the absolute best Frito flavor by the Tasting Table staff. Covered in a delicious barbecue dusting that's perfectly sweet and tangy, these chips will leave a delectable coating on your fingers that's truly too good to wipe off with a napkin. So, prepare to lick off every last crumb. The flavoring beautifully mimics the richness of a good barbecue sauce while also being delicate enough not to overpower the salty undertones of the corn chips. Originally introduced in 1958, this Frito flavor deserves to be a permanent member of the Frito-Lay family.
Why should you add Fritos Bar-B-Q chips to your snack lineup?
To get that authentic barbecue flavor, these corn chips rely heavily on a barbecue-inspired seasoning. Made with spices, sugar, salt, tomato powder, onion powder, and paprika, this seasoning features all the best elements of a delectable barbecue sauce. It is perfectly sweet while also being moderately salty and having a subtle, unnoticeable heat that will creep up on you after having a few handfuls. You'll definitely feel a slight spicy tingle in the back of your throat while devouring these chips, so keep a drink nearby.
In order to add more depth to the already delightful flavor profile, the company uses turmeric, garlic powder, paprika extracts, and natural and artificial flavoring. This combination of ingredients further enhances the existing flavors within the seasoning while making sure the chips are also well-seasoned. Together, everything creates a magnificently crunchy bite that allows you to appreciate the complex seasoning that truly brings these corn chips to a whole other level.
This Frito flavor has a reasonable amount of salt, which is expected of Frito chips. It has 280 milligrams of sodium, which is roughly 12% of your daily value. Other than that, these corn chips are still a good snack choice. They only have 160 calories per serving; there are three and a half servings in a 3.5-ounce bag. It even has less than a gram of sugar, zero trans fat, and 1.5 grams of saturated fat.
Plus, it's readily available for purchase at online retailers, Amazon, and popular stores like Walmart and Target. Since its re-release, this Frito flavor comes in three main sizes: 9.25 ounces, 3.5 ounces, and 1 ounce, and all three bags are less than $10.