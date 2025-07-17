The Absolute Best Fritos Flavor To Buy In The Snack Aisle

Whether you're obsessed with Fritos or not, there's no denying that they're one of the most unique chips on the market. After all, Fritos are made with fewer ingredients than you think. Yet, this simple strip of crunchy, salty goodness has captivated the hearts and stomachs of millions of people for more than 80 years. In fact, it's so beloved that it made our team's top 10 list when we ranked the most popular snacks in America from worst to best. And for good reason. On their own, Fritos original corn chips are enough to satisfy the saltiest of cravings. But, when paired with other savory foods, the chips' simplicity shines bright while also adding another layer of flavor to their new culinary friend. Hence, several iterations of these chips have been released over the years. From a less salty version to an extra spicy one, each Fritos flavor has its own loyal fan base. However, only one flavor can be deemed the best, and that title belongs to Fritos Bar-B-Q.

This fan-favorite flavor, which was discontinued in 2018 and reintroduced a few years later, thanks to fans petitioning to get it back, will always reign supreme. Thus, it was ranked the absolute best Frito flavor by the Tasting Table staff. Covered in a delicious barbecue dusting that's perfectly sweet and tangy, these chips will leave a delectable coating on your fingers that's truly too good to wipe off with a napkin. So, prepare to lick off every last crumb. The flavoring beautifully mimics the richness of a good barbecue sauce while also being delicate enough not to overpower the salty undertones of the corn chips. Originally introduced in 1958, this Frito flavor deserves to be a permanent member of the Frito-Lay family.