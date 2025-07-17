What Does 'Expo' Refer To In A Restaurant?

If you have never worked in a professional kitchen, FX's The Bear offers an excellent glimpse into that world. It can be chaotic, exciting, gripping, and intensely stressful. Working the pass as an expeditor, or expo, can be one of the most fulfilling jobs, but it can also fall apart quickly if the person doing it is not organized. The first season of The Bear showed just how strenuous expo can be when Chef Carmy had a breakdown directed at his sous chef, Sydney. This led to the "Step Out" meme and the memorable quote "Get the f*** off my expo, Chef!"

The expo's job is to be the link between the front of house and the back of house. Once the food is prepared, the expo compares each dish to the ticket to ensure everything for a table is plated accurately. This is harder than it seems because every dish is supposed to be plated a certain way.

The way the food is arranged, including garnishes, sauces, and even the type of plate used, needs to be consistent. In addition, any specific requests from the customer, like no onions or extra sauce, need to be accounted for. The expo has to be able to see if every dish is correct and complete before sending it out. If something is wrong, they need to get the kitchen to fix it on the fly. The kitchen may be making plates for multiple tables at once, and the expo needs to match plates to tickets and place them on the pass for runners or servers to deliver to diners.