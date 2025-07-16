An official Coney Island hot dog is a dog covered in a meaty chili sauce. According to some tales, in the early 1900s, many Greek immigrants discovered the popular hot dogs served at Coney Island, and as these immigrants settled across the country, they brought the Coney Island name with them. Even Detroit boasts its own Detroit Coney hot dog. The dish was innovated by topping hot dogs with a chili-like sauce based on the Greek saltsa kima, along with mustard and onions. In the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, George's Coney Island Hot Dogs has been serving chili-covered franks since Catherine and George Tsagarelis first opened the business in 1918.

Before becoming George's Coney Island Hot Dogs, the location was a simple lunch counter. The Tsagarelis bought it to focus their business on the iconic New York dish, though it wasn't until 1938 that it became famous for a giant neon sign featuring a hand clutching a hot dog. Not only was the idea for the sign George's, but the hand was his as well. He posed for the sign while someone photographed him holding one of his own dogs.

The restaurant itself has changed very little over the past century. The original wooden doors on the bathrooms remain intact, and customers can still sit in the wooden booths from the restaurant's early days. Thousands have scratched their names into the booths, part of the restaurant's enduring legacy and a testament to how deeply customers love it.