Monster Energy Billionaires Saved This California Ice Cream Brand From Bankruptcy

It's been a tough few years for many popular food brands, with names like Red Lobster and other popular restaurant chains going bankrupt, but for once, there is some good news. A beloved local California ice cream brand was just rescued from an uncertain bankruptcy future. If you don't live on the West Coast, you may not have heard of it, but for Californians, the news that Thrifty Ice Cream might disappear came as a devastating shock. Known as a surprisingly good ice cream brand despite its affordable price, many people in the Golden State have fond childhood memories of the simple, tasty ice creams and cones offered by Thrifty. However, the brand was acquired by Rite Aid in 1996 and was primarily available through its stores since. Then, back in 2023, Rite Aid declared bankruptcy. This has led to over 1,000 stores closing in the past few years, and the survival of subsidiaries like Thrifty had been in doubt.

At least, that was the case until some unexpected white knights came riding in to save the brand: a company called Hilrod Holdings. Hilrod is owned by Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg, the two men who founded Monster Energy Drinks. Yes, the energy drink brand known for its tallboy cans with the aggressively edgy designs is responsible for the survival of a wholesome budget ice cream that used to be sold at soda fountains. Hilrod Holdings reportedly paid $19 million for Thrifty, which includes all of the brand's production and transportation equipment as well.