Here's What Makes Fritters Different From Typical Donuts

Wading into the specifics of food definitions is always a fraught thing, even when the items in question are as relatively simple as donuts and fritters. The two doughy treats are not just both breakfast staples, they are usually sold together in the same shops. Ask someone what a donut is, and you may get some hemming and hawing (is a beignet a donut?), but generally, you know a donut when you see one. Once you get into fritters, though, things get less clear. After all, there are actually a lot more fritters than just the ones you get at donut shops. Are those fritters types of donuts, or are all donuts a type of fritter? Well, like any food definition, the answer is never cut and dry, but the clearest answer is that donuts are in fact a type of fritter ... usually.

What makes a fritter is pretty simple, which makes the term expansive. A fritter is anything made out of fried dough. So beignets are fritters, as are Italian zeppole, but so are savory vegetable fritters, hush puppies, and technically even tempura. The ones you get at donut shops are usually specifically fruit fritters, but that is only one small corner of the fritter world. And since yeasted donuts are made by frying, they are a type of fritter too. The things that make donuts a specific sub category is that they are sweet, ring-shaped, with or without a hole, and leavened. But of course, there are some exceptions.