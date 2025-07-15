Why You Might Not Want To Add Extra Espresso To Your Starbucks Frappuccinos
Casting an eye over the best Starbucks Frappuccinos, the order possibilities seem endless. There's the Crème Brulee, Matcha Crème, or hallowed Pumpkin Spice Latte — and that's all before incorporating any customizations. Tasting Table's Dani Zoeller penned a helpful guide to the many ways to customize your Starbucks Frappuccino. As a former Starbucks barista, Zoeller had plenty of tea to spill including, notably, a warning for anyone considering adding an extra espresso shot.
"When you change a recipe at Starbucks, you may find that the texture gets impacted," she explained. "And I've noticed that espresso changes the texture much more than you might expect." Zoeller does empathize with the common complaint that Frappuccinos are "too weak," however. And it's not surprising that customers feel these drinks fall short.
According to Starbucks Beverage Nutritionals, a Tall Americano contains 89.1mg of caffeine, while a Tall Coffee Frappuccino (with semi-skimmed milk) contains just 23mg. That's a huge drop. If you're happy to risk the textural changes, there's one non-negotiable step, though: Size-up your cup. That extra liquid at least needs some wriggle room.
What is the strongest Starbucks Frappuccino, caffeine-wise?
Sometimes, a powerful coffee is the only way that you can chase the bleary-eyed monsters away. So, instead of entering a tentative debate of "to add or not to add," why not just start off strong? The Frappuccino range is notoriously low in caffeine, but there's a significant difference between its weakest and strongest variations. For those craving a wake-up call, the Tall Espresso Frappuccino has an impressive 59.1mg of caffeine content. It's definitely not the Starbucks drink with the most caffeine, but when it comes to their Frappuccino range, the Espresso Frap rules supreme.
In comparison, a Tall Mocha Frappuccino contains just 22.6mg. That's a whopping 36.5mg difference! For those craving caffeination, rather than a stronger flavor, another possibility is to increase the serving size. As any seasoned Starbucks lover knows, there's a directly proportional relationship between cup size and caffeine content. The larger the cup, the higher the content — it's simple math. Upgrade your Mocha Frap from a Tall to a Venti, and that measly 22.6mg becomes 39.3mg. Thus, there are tons of ways to get an extra kick without ruining the classic Frappuccino texture.