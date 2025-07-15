Why You Might Not Want To Add Extra Espresso To Your Starbucks Frappuccinos

Casting an eye over the best Starbucks Frappuccinos, the order possibilities seem endless. There's the Crème Brulee, Matcha Crème, or hallowed Pumpkin Spice Latte — and that's all before incorporating any customizations. Tasting Table's Dani Zoeller penned a helpful guide to the many ways to customize your Starbucks Frappuccino. As a former Starbucks barista, Zoeller had plenty of tea to spill including, notably, a warning for anyone considering adding an extra espresso shot.

"When you change a recipe at Starbucks, you may find that the texture gets impacted," she explained. "And I've noticed that espresso changes the texture much more than you might expect." Zoeller does empathize with the common complaint that Frappuccinos are "too weak," however. And it's not surprising that customers feel these drinks fall short.

According to Starbucks Beverage Nutritionals, a Tall Americano contains 89.1mg of caffeine, while a Tall Coffee Frappuccino (with semi-skimmed milk) contains just 23mg. That's a huge drop. If you're happy to risk the textural changes, there's one non-negotiable step, though: Size-up your cup. That extra liquid at least needs some wriggle room.