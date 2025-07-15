Ina Garten's Clever 2-Style Method For Crafting The Greatest Tomato Soup

Though canned tomato soup is quick to plop into a pot and heat up, a bowl of the best homemade tomato soup is a simple joy that can't easily be beat. Still, leave it to the entertaining extraordinaire Ina Garten to spruce up her own tomato soup recipes with heavy cream and saffron. But if you can't get your hands on these ingredients, Garten provides an easier way to build depth and add flavor to your meal, no special order required.

When mixing up items, Garten's roasted tomato basil soup recipe from "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook" includes both ripe plum tomatoes and plum tomatoes taken out of a can. While she stirs the canned tomatoes with butter, seasonings, browned onions, and chicken stock, tomatoes dressed in olive oil, salt, and pepper roast in the oven. Once these roasted tomatoes are added to the soupy mixture, the assembly gets acquainted for the better part of an hour, plenty of time for the basil, thyme, and red chili flakes to reach prime potential. Before serving her creation, Garten pours this soup into a food mill to make even smoother spoonfuls to serve.