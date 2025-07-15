This Ingredient Is Key To A Flavorful Watermelon Steak

Given the transformation that takes place when you brush a bit of garlic, oil, and liquid smoke onto a watermelon wedge and slap it on the grill, we'd be remiss not to mention some of the other incredible watermelon transformations out there. It isn't just a steak alternative; watermelon is now filling in for everything from cucumbers and potatoes to sashimi.

Watermelon masquerading as meat has really hit the mainstream, and raw tuna is one of its finest forms. All you have to do in order to enjoy your own platter of watermelon "tuna" is slice up an underripe watermelon, marinate it with savory flavors like soy sauce, miso paste, rice vinegar, and sesame oil, and then bake it until it takes on the right texture. Not only is it vegan, but it is also much easier on both your wallet and the ocean.

The transformations extend beyond the flesh of the watermelon as well. The rinds of these summer fruits are also incredibly useful in the kitchen. You have surely heard of watermelon rind pickles by now, but have you heard of watermelon rind kimchi? Both are quite delicious. But watermelon rind also doesn't need to be pickled to be palatable; you can toss it straight into the pan as well. There is a traditional Chinese stir-fry in which watermelon rind is the star ingredient. You can also toss cubed watermelon rind into the curry pot, where it behaves like a firm squash. As it turns out, there are plenty of ways to eat watermelon beyond those classic pink slices.