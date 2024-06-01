Don't Throw Out Your Watermelon Rinds — Make Kimchi Instead

Watermelon is arguably our favorite summer fruit, with good reason. It's juicy and refreshing, the kiddos think it's dessert, and its versatility allows for myriad recipes, from salads to juices and smoothies. U.S. consumption of watermelon in 2022 was a whopping 14.1 pounds per person, making it the top melon in our grocery carts. Recently, watermelon trends have favored using the whole melon, rinds included. As we focus on minimizing food waste and better nutrition (watermelon rinds are rich in fiber, vitamins A and C, potassium, and magnesium), some innovative recipes are using what we previously acknowledged as scraps. Enter watermelon rind kimchi.

We don't know the exact origins of watermelon rind kimchi, but we're not mad about it. Our growing devotion to Korean kimchi may stem from a love of all things pickled. In the South, pickling and brining various fruits and vegetables is a way of life, especially in summer. Pickled watermelon rinds are a popular dish that can easily be tweaked to make fresh kimchi.

Job one for making your watermelon rinds usable is to cut off the skin of the rind. This part is too tough to eat, so you'll want to use a sharp knife to peel off the outer green area. Next, cut the watermelon rind into one-inch pieces. Rub the rinds with some coarse salt and allow them to sit for 30 minutes to draw out any excess moisture.