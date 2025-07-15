How To Make Charcuterie Fancy Without A Wooden Board In Sight

Wooden boards may be all the rage for charcuterie spreads, but it's really the contents of the board and their presentation that are most important when assembling an impressive charcuterie spread. While wooden boards, marble platters, and ceramic trays may look gorgeous on their own, most of that charm gets covered up with meats, cheeses, and other accoutrements, rendering the pretty vessel practically moot. We're here to shatter the illusion that wooden boards are a must-use for charcuterie boards and encourage you to use an alternative that's likely already well-loved in your kitchen.

One of our favorite alternative uses for sheet pans is to swap them for heavy wood or marble boards. Rimmed baking sheets are dramatically lighter than a thick wooden board, making them much easier to handle and transport, and the rim along the edges actually helps to keep the contents tucked in and prevent spillage. Using your cleanest baking sheet is ideal, but it doesn't have to be perfect. The best way to build a charcuterie board on a metal baking sheet is to lay down a couple of sheets of parchment paper so the edges of the paper come up just above the rim of the sheet; you can angle them slightly to make the overlapping edges look a bit more rustic. If you happen to have them, overlapping paper doilies also make for a great, fancy base on top of the parchment.