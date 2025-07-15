Eliminate Ants Once And For All By Mopping Your Floors With This Sweet-Smelling Essential Oil

Do ants love marching into your home and kitchen? And are you ready to banish them from your sanctuary once and for all? Well, you can start now by mopping your floors and wiping your counters with this sweet and fragrant essential oil: cinnamon. What you can do is add drops of cinnamon essential oil to mop water and use this to mop the floors of your kitchen and at entryways where ants come in through. Some also add ground cinnamon directly to mop water if essential oil is not handy.

Cinnamon is not toxic to ants, so mopping your floors with it will not kill the ants (unless, of course, you're mopping the ants up at the same time). What the spice does is act as a repellent that confuses the ants' senses, making it hard for them to move around an area. It eventually leads them to abandon the spot, such as your cinnamon-scented kitchen floors. Thus, your home will smell like a bakery, as if you had just baked a batch of our delicious homemade cinnamon rolls recipe, and it will be ant-free. It's a win-win situation.