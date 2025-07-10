Candy Giant Ferrero Is Buying The Kellogg Cereal Empire. Here's What Brands Are Included In The Deal
Candy giant and chocolate maker, Ferrero, agreed to buy the WK Kellogg cereal empire on July 9 in a deal that equated it and its 19 brands at $3.1 billion. Separated from the original Kellogg Company in October 2023, WK Kellogg encompasses the North American company's range of nostalgic cereals — including childhood staples like Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, and Apple Jacks, but also an array of popular breakfast cereal brands such as Frosted Mini Wheats, Special K, Kashi, and Krave, that appeal to the more health oriented customer. The move hinted at a divestment from the cereal category at large, or at least a partial one, as the historic 2023 Kellogg split also resulted in a second, independent public company, which it named Kellanova, that holds its more snack-oriented brands, including Pop-Tarts, Pringles, Eggo, and more.
Ferrero has bought multiple North American brands over the last few years, including Nestle's U.S. candy business and Wells Enterprises, which owns Halo Top. In the time since, the Italian-owned company has given some of its newly acquired products an American twist, including the announcement of a peanut butter Nutella flavor, Dr. Pepper flavored Tic Tacs, and transforming its famous Ferrero Rocher chocolates into square bars. Pending approval from shareholders and regulators, its most recent acquisition of WK Kellogg is expected to close sometime later this year, which means something similar could happen to your favorite childhood cereals before the new year.
American cereal is on the decline in more ways than one
"WK Kellogg Co, a trusted company with beloved brands, represents a meaningful addition to the Ferrero Group. Enhancing our portfolio with these complementary household brands marks an important step towards expanding Ferrero's presence across more consumption occasions and reinforces our commitment to delivering value to consumers in North America," said Lapo Civiletti, Chief Executive Officer of the Ferrero Group, in a statement. But, the deal also presents advantages for WK Kellogg, particularly at a time when American breakfast cereals are not only becoming less popular, as evidenced by declining sales and customer interests, but also less healthy.
A 2025 study published in the JAMA Network Open journal found that American breakfast cereals have come to contain increasing amounts of sugar, fat, and sodium, and increasingly less protein and fiber. Even more surprising, it's happening at a time when Americans are generally more aware of the links between the consumption of highly processed foods like cereal and various chronic conditions. While the study did not name brands, WK Kellogg is the second largest cereal company, per Red Chip, so its 19 brands could be included in the downward trend.
Gary Pilnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WK Kellogg, assures this is an opportunity for progress. "Joining Ferrero will provide WK Kellogg with greater resources and more flexibility to grow our iconic brands in this competitive and dynamic market," he noted.