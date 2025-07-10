Candy Giant Ferrero Is Buying The Kellogg Cereal Empire. Here's What Brands Are Included In The Deal

Candy giant and chocolate maker, Ferrero, agreed to buy the WK Kellogg cereal empire on July 9 in a deal that equated it and its 19 brands at $3.1 billion. Separated from the original Kellogg Company in October 2023, WK Kellogg encompasses the North American company's range of nostalgic cereals — including childhood staples like Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, and Apple Jacks, but also an array of popular breakfast cereal brands such as Frosted Mini Wheats, Special K, Kashi, and Krave, that appeal to the more health oriented customer. The move hinted at a divestment from the cereal category at large, or at least a partial one, as the historic 2023 Kellogg split also resulted in a second, independent public company, which it named Kellanova, that holds its more snack-oriented brands, including Pop-Tarts, Pringles, Eggo, and more.

Ferrero has bought multiple North American brands over the last few years, including Nestle's U.S. candy business and Wells Enterprises, which owns Halo Top. In the time since, the Italian-owned company has given some of its newly acquired products an American twist, including the announcement of a peanut butter Nutella flavor, Dr. Pepper flavored Tic Tacs, and transforming its famous Ferrero Rocher chocolates into square bars. Pending approval from shareholders and regulators, its most recent acquisition of WK Kellogg is expected to close sometime later this year, which means something similar could happen to your favorite childhood cereals before the new year.