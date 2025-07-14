Pairing Greens With Salad Dressing Couldn't Be Easier If You Know What To Focus On

Building a good salad at home with the right dressing and greens is one of those things that should be easy, but it can end up being overwhelming. The most obvious problem is that there are a lot of different types of salad dressing to choose from — even within those categories, you'll get plenty of variation. This frustration is compounded by the seemingly simple nature of tasty salads you get at restaurants, where just a few ingredients perfectly paired with an easy dressing turn out so much better than what you make at home. What do these people understand that you don't? How are they navigating all those choices? To help us answer these questions we asked an expert, Fabian Pereira, the vice president of marketing at Fresh Express, for advice on how to pair salad dressings with greens.

Pereira has lots of great advice, but much of it stems from a basic core concept. He says, "When pairing salad greens with dressings, I always suggest starting with balance." This means finding a dressing with similar characteristics as your greens. As an example he explains, "Tender greens like butter, spring mix, and spinach are mild in flavor and slightly sweet. They pair well with light vinaigrettes and sweet, subtle dressings such as a honey mustard or poppyseed that do not overpower the base." But, that's just the beginning of understanding salad pairings.