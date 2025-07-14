This Bougie Fast Food Chain Doesn't Use Fresh Fries — And Fans Prefer It That Way

The adage "out with the old and in with the new" led to a massive consumer revolt following a change to a beloved menu item at Shake Shack. French fries may be considered a side dish rather than a main course, but crinkle-cut potato slices are the number-one-selling menu item at the fast food chain. Somewhat of a cult classic, these nostalgia-inducing, cafeteria-style starches stood the test of time and held strong against the modern pressures to move toward a fresh, natural version of french fry. When Shake Shack altered the product's recipe from frozen Yukon Gold potatoes to hand-cut russet potatoes, customers rejected the model — and the powers that be listened.

Although russets comprise three of the four potato varieties McDonald's uses for its fries, Shake Shack customers did not favor the flavor. "Now you are just like everyone else," Jennifer Beccia griped on the company's Facebook page (via Thrillist). CEO Randy Garutti decided to switch up the style and recipe of Shake Shack's french fry in 2013. He opted for a never-frozen, hand-sliced version of the staple. This deviation proved to be too revolutionary for regulars to stomach, and sales began to dip. It was a mere year that Garutti stood by his decision before accepting that he ought to conform to the requests of Shake Shack's guests.