The Vintage Vending Machine That's More Popular In Japan Than The US

Coffee from a vending machine might not be the best you can get — and especially not in Japan, where every street has a 7-Eleven that sells a freshly ground and brewed cup that will put your morning Starbucks to the test. Nevertheless, it tends to be the most popular option, with the country's high uncertainty avoidance index — that is, the tendency to avoid unexpected interactions — no doubt playing a role in that. There's nothing social nor unexpected about getting a can of coffee from a vending machine. But there's also the fact that Japanese coffee vending machines are generally cheaper and quicker.

With machines stocked inside of offices and outside of train stations, on the sides of streets both busy and slow, and in both the city and in the countryside — you'll find different coffee vending machines carrying different varieties and styles of coffee everywhere you go in Japan. It'd be almost impossible to list all of them here, but you can expect to choose from both hot and cold options, unsweetened, sweetened, and flavored options, and black and creamy options at any one vending machine.

How good any vending machine coffee is will vary greatly depending on the brand you get, although you should go in with the understanding that the majority of canned coffees will never taste as good as fresh. You should also know that Japanese serving sizes will be much smaller than those in the U.S.