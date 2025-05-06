Why Canned Cold Brew Will Probably Never Taste As Good As Fresh

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the exception of the best store-bought cold brew, most canned cold brews won't taste as good as the fresh version. If you didn't know, cold brew is made by extracting ground coffee beans in cold water for an extended period of time — in other words, exactly the way its name sounds. This process gives it a distinctly strong yet smooth flavor, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires canned cold brews to be pasteurized. While this does make them safe and ready to drink for an extended period of time, the catch is that they never taste quite as good as fresh cold brew.

Pasteurizing involves heating the coffee to a temperature of over 70 degrees Celsius (158 degrees Fahrenheit), and while it does successfully do the job of killing any and all bacteria or contaminants — namely botulism and listeria — that could be floating around and festering in cold brew's naturally low-acid environment, it also alters the taste. One consumer on Reddit described it as tasting "off" or having a "weird artificial taste."

Even Tasting Table's very own taste testers picked up on these odd extra flavors in their review of Starbucks' canned cold brews. Canned cold brew also has an odd smell that scientific studies have gone as far to investigate solutions for. While it might seem hopeless, the solution to this problem is actually incredibly simple: You can order cold brew fresh from a coffee shop or make your own at home. Fortunately, it only requires two ingredients, and it's incredibly easy to pull off with the right equipment.