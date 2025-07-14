Freeze Your Overripe Bananas For Easy 4-Ingredient Chocolate Ice Cream

Yellow bananas developing brown flecks and soft spots usually mean a fresh loaf of banana bread, but it's not the only dessert that can come of this. Sure, the creaminess of overripe bananas makes for great quick bread, but the fruits are also the answer to a cold, sweet treat. The next time you get a bunch of ripe bananas, freeze them for a batch of chocolate ice cream.

Covering frozen bananas in chocolate is already a delicious way to make use of the fruits, but turning them into ice cream takes things to the next level. Bananas develop a deeper, more honeyed flavor as they ripen, and combining them with cocoa powder enhances the richness. Ripe bananas maintain their velvety texture while frozen, making them an excellent one-ingredient ice cream option; however, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, and milk spruce up the treat with ease.

You can opt for any type of milk, but richer picks like whole milk, oat milk, or even heavy cream will give you a more decadent finish. After peeling the bananas, slice them up into bite-sized pieces and freeze them for a few hours, or overnight. Add the frozen chunks to a food processor or blender, along with vanilla extract, cocoa powder, and a splash of milk. Pulse the ingredients until they turn into a creamy mixture, stopping to scrape the sides as needed.