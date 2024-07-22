Frozen bananas are the secret weapon for the creamiest smoothies and homemade ice cream, but you don't always have to blend them up to enjoy their frozen texture. Chocolate-covered frozen bananas are an easy homemade treat that is as sweet and satisfying as any store-bought ice cream bar and with a fraction of the calories. Plus, they're customizable and fun to make as a family. The key to covering frozen bananas in chocolate with ease is to make the frozen banana pops before dipping them into melted chocolate.

Cutting a banana into thirds, inserting a popsicle stick halfway through each third, and freezing them on parchment paper will make them easier to handle. Freezing will harden the banana's flesh, anchoring it to the popsicle stick so there's no chance that it'll fall off the stick when you dunk it in warm melted chocolate. Plus, frozen bananas will expedite the hardening of melted chocolate. The chocolate coating will set and stick to the bananas instead of sliding or dripping off them at room temperature.

Ensuring that the chocolate is nice and warm will also help it stick to the frozen banana. For this reason, using a double boiler to melt chocolate with coconut oil is a better method than the microwave. While the microwave takes less time, short blasts of heat and stirring won't keep it as warm as a double boiler. Dipping a frozen banana into chocolate that's already starting to set is a recipe for disaster.