For A Better Cake, Cover It With A Towel Fresh Out Of The Oven. Here's Why
If you're tired of sawing off domed cake tops to get a smooth surface for frosting, there's a gentler way to level your cake and stack your layered cake like a professional, and it starts the moment it comes out of the oven. Instead of letting it cool uncovered, try placing a clean, damp towel or dishcloth over the warm cake while it's still in the pan. This trick helps trap just enough steam to keep the top soft and pliable, which encourages the cake to settle evenly as it cools — trimming a warm cake is a mistake you don't want to make.
Next, grab a flat, sturdy object like a cutting board or cookie sheet and gently rest it on top of the covered cake. Apply light pressure — you're not trying to crush it, just coax it into a level shape. Let the cake sit this way as it cools for a perfectly flat top without any carving or mess. Once it's fully cooled, remove the towel and your makeshift cake press to reveal a smooth surface that's ready for stacking, glazing, or frosting a stunning cake.
Why this works and when to use It
This trick works best on cakes that tend to dome, like butter cakes or boxed mixes that rise quickly. The combination of residual heat, gentle steam, and weight helps redistribute the cake's internal structure before it fully sets. That means instead of cutting off the top and saving those sweet, fluffy scraps to transform into mason jar desserts, you're letting gravity and moisture do the work for you.
It's especially helpful if you're building a layer cake and want clean, even layers without extra trimming. It can also save you time when baking multiple cakes or sheet pans for events. The key is to do it immediately after the cake comes out of the oven, while it's still warm and pliable. Skip the towel or wait too long, and the cake will firm up in its domed shape.
For tall cakes or very delicate sponges, you may still want to trim the tops slightly. But for everyday baking or when you're short on time, this towel trick is a no-fuss way to get bakery-level results at home — no serrated knife required.