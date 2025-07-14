For A Better Cake, Cover It With A Towel Fresh Out Of The Oven. Here's Why

If you're tired of sawing off domed cake tops to get a smooth surface for frosting, there's a gentler way to level your cake and stack your layered cake like a professional, and it starts the moment it comes out of the oven. Instead of letting it cool uncovered, try placing a clean, damp towel or dishcloth over the warm cake while it's still in the pan. This trick helps trap just enough steam to keep the top soft and pliable, which encourages the cake to settle evenly as it cools — trimming a warm cake is a mistake you don't want to make.

Next, grab a flat, sturdy object like a cutting board or cookie sheet and gently rest it on top of the covered cake. Apply light pressure — you're not trying to crush it, just coax it into a level shape. Let the cake sit this way as it cools for a perfectly flat top without any carving or mess. Once it's fully cooled, remove the towel and your makeshift cake press to reveal a smooth surface that's ready for stacking, glazing, or frosting a stunning cake.