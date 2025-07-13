Did Panera Get Your Order Wrong? Here's The Freebie It Can Offer You
Picture this: You finally get the opportunity to sit down and eat lunch after a hectic morning at work. So, you order your favorite comfort meal from Panera Bread. But, when you go in for your first bite, you realize something is missing. Maybe they gave you the wrong dressing for your salad or forgot to include the customizations you requested for your sandwich. Although it's frustrating when mistakes like this happen, the company has a devilishly sweet way to make it up to you. All you have to do is utilize this one Panera Bread menu hack: If your order doesn't match up with what you asked for, you can kindly ask a worker for a free treat.
In its terms of use, Panera says it "has no obligation to provide refunds or credits, but may grant them, in our sole discretion." And this concept also applies to that complimentary treat. However, if Panera does decide to accommodate you, a worker will usually give you a free chocolate chip cookie. Also known as the chocolate chipper cookie, Panera's iteration features a combination of milk chocolate flakes and semi-sweet chocolate chunks. Although this cookie wasn't one of our favorite Panera menu items, it's still a decent freebie since it's roughly $3. It's also one of the free treats you can claim after creating an account for the company's reward program. If you're not a fan of chocolate chip cookies, you can ask for something different. Luckily, Panera has an extensive bakery selection that includes an array of cookies, muffins, pastries, scones, and brownies.
The other bakery items you can request for free
Depending on when you go, you might be able to ask for a new or limited edition item, like the tulip cookie, a shortbread cookie decorated with bright yellow or pink royal icing to look like a freshly bloomed tulip. You could also request a kitchen sink cookie. Priced at $4.99, this is the most expensive bakery item at Panera — and for good reason. This cookie is the sophisticated version of the chocolate chipper cookie because it's made with a mixture of pretzels, semi-sweet chocolate, caramel pieces, milk chocolate, and a sprinkle of flaky salt. Not only does it feature fun ingredients, but it's definitely worth a try based on its description.
When it comes to pastries, Panera offers cinnamon rolls, pecan braids, cherry pastries, chocolate croissants, and more. However, you shouldn't expect any of these desserts to be baked fresh. Unfortunately, Panera's pastries are no longer made from scratch. Instead, they arrive frozen or partially baked. But, if you love store-bought pastries from places like Trader Joe's and Aldi, you'll probably enjoy these pastries as well.
Panera Bread donates all its leftover baked goods to various organizations and charities. So, don't feel bad if you don't take advantage of this free-treat hack.