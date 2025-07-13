Did Panera Get Your Order Wrong? Here's The Freebie It Can Offer You

Picture this: You finally get the opportunity to sit down and eat lunch after a hectic morning at work. So, you order your favorite comfort meal from Panera Bread. But, when you go in for your first bite, you realize something is missing. Maybe they gave you the wrong dressing for your salad or forgot to include the customizations you requested for your sandwich. Although it's frustrating when mistakes like this happen, the company has a devilishly sweet way to make it up to you. All you have to do is utilize this one Panera Bread menu hack: If your order doesn't match up with what you asked for, you can kindly ask a worker for a free treat.

In its terms of use, Panera says it "has no obligation to provide refunds or credits, but may grant them, in our sole discretion." And this concept also applies to that complimentary treat. However, if Panera does decide to accommodate you, a worker will usually give you a free chocolate chip cookie. Also known as the chocolate chipper cookie, Panera's iteration features a combination of milk chocolate flakes and semi-sweet chocolate chunks. Although this cookie wasn't one of our favorite Panera menu items, it's still a decent freebie since it's roughly $3. It's also one of the free treats you can claim after creating an account for the company's reward program. If you're not a fan of chocolate chip cookies, you can ask for something different. Luckily, Panera has an extensive bakery selection that includes an array of cookies, muffins, pastries, scones, and brownies.