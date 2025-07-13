Ina Garten's Classy Tip For Dealing With Latecomers At A Dinner Party

Tonight's the night. You're ready to host a dinner party — candles flickering, the playlist just right, appetizers arranged like a magazine spread, maybe even a pitcher of cocktails ready to go. It's all set up exactly how you imagined it, with the hope that everyone will arrive on time. But there's always that one or two stragglers who don't know what a clock is and throw off the rhythm.

Ina Garten, the "Barefoot Contessa" herself, knows exactly how to handle those moments with quiet elegance. Her approach isn't about guilt-tripping or throwing passive-aggressive looks. Instead, it's simple, practical, and tasteful. What does she do? She waits up to 30 minutes for latecomers. If they haven't arrived by then, she discreetly removes their place settings and sets them aside in case they come later. Thirty minutes might seem generous, but it balances patience with practicality — allowing for traffic, childcare hiccups, or last-minute delays without keeping the whole group waiting indefinitely.

By doing this subtly, Ina keeps the focus on the guests who are present, avoiding awkwardness or tension. This tip embodies true hospitality — prioritizing the comfort of your guests while remaining open to those running behind. Rather than letting delays disrupt the evening's flow, Ina keeps the atmosphere warm, calm, and gracious.