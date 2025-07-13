This Is How Focaccia Bread Is Traditionally Eaten

You really can't scroll through the culinary sphere of social media without coming across homemade focaccia bread these days. It graces our small screens with hand-kneaded perfection, studded in just about everything from colorful carrots and fresh herbs to edible flowers. An online phenomenon as it may be, this Italian bread is, first and foremost, a gastronomic staple in its homeland. As we're putting more and more new twists on focaccia, let's not forget to acknowledge how it's traditionally eaten. Understanding its role in generational meals might even give you a clearer insight into why focaccia has become so beloved in the first place.

It's safe to say that focaccia has stood the test of time, with origins dating all the way to ancient Roman times. Back then, it was baked over fire simply from rough flour, olive oil, and water, presumably left unleavened and plain. Hand-torn into smaller pieces, it was then used primarily as a dipping tool for salty soups. As time went on, focaccia began to make its way across Europe, reaching France and Spain, where it was also eaten during religious celebrations. In 15th-century Genoa — the capital of Italy's Liguria region, where focaccia became the gold standard for Italian flatbread — it was commonly served in churches, both during weddings and funerals. In the early 20th century, focaccia arrived in the U.S. through European immigrants. Even then, it was still made with traces of Italian cuisine's influence, commonly with lemon slices and rosemary dotting the spongy base.