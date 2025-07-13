The Underrated Fish Red Lobster Uses For Its Fish Tacos

You can make a fish taco out of just about any fish in the sea. Rubio's, known for popularizing the dish, uses Alaskan pollock as the base for their tacos. So do Del Taco, Long John Silver's, and El Pollo Loco when they serve fish. Other places may use cod, flounder, even mahi mahi, and wahoo, on occasion. The standard is definitely a light, flaky white fish. Red Lobster still uses a flaky white fish, but they offer customers something a little different in the form of tilapia.

Alaskan pollock is used so often because of its versatility. The flavor is very mild, so it's not overpowering in a taco. It allows all of the ingredients to shine while still having a pleasant taste and good texture. That makes it ideal when you want to taste the vegetables, the seasoning, and the tortilla at the same time. However, tilapia has an even milder taste than pollock. The flesh is flakier which could mean it doesn't hold up quite as well under heavy toppings and sauces.

Tilapia also has a little more fat than pollock, which could make fish tacos taste a little richer. It also means it may complement the toppings Red Lobster uses better. Its tacos are topped with a slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema and cilantro. Each one of those ingredients has brightness in the form of either freshness or acidity. A fattier fish can complement any of those toppings, and with all four combined, a richer fish like tilapia really shines.